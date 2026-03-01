 
Hailey Bieber shares first glimpse of Justin's private birthday celebration

Justin Bieber rings in 32nd birthday surrounded by loved ones in intimate gathering

March 01, 2026

It was a bittersweet ride but Justin Bieber has completed another trip around the sun and his proud wife Hailey Bieber is celebrating the occasion.

Leading an outpour of heartfelt tributes from friends and family, the Rhode owner offered a sweet glimpse into one intimate moment in the wake of her beloved husband’s 32nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on March 1, she shared a sneak peek into the latest festivities hosted for the Baby hitmaker.

In a late-night post on Sunday, the model shared a close-up image of a large wine glass filled with red wine.

While there wasn’t much to be seen apart from a glass, someone’s hand in the background, and something blurry that looked like salad, the doting wife punctuated the image with a small red heart emoji in the bottom right corner.

This post is the first official glimpse of Justin's birthday and appeared to be a subtle, public tribute for the Swag maker as he marked the milestone quietly with his family, including their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Since tying the knot in 2018, Hailey, 29, and the Sorry singer have weathered breakup rumours, divorce speculation, and severe public scrutiny, but they continue to prioritize family life.

They remained unfazed and paid no heed to the noise, especially following the birth of their son in 2024.

