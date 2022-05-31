Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' life by playing polo in US: 'Not happy'

Prince Harry is secretly struggling in the US, says former royal butler Paul Burrell.



Princess Diana's close aide reveals that Harry is bound to return to UK in the hopes to heal rift with the family, especially elder brother Prince William.

He told OK! Magazine: "Harry’s going to need his brother one day.

"I think he will come back to this country with his tail between his legs. His brother will put his arms around him and say, ‘Welcome home, Harry'."

But Mr Burrell added that he doubts that the Duke of Sussex is "totally happy" with his new life in the US.

The former royal butler added: “I don’t think he’s totally happy.



"I think he’s missing his brother, I really do.

"I think he’s missing his family, I think he’s missing his friends and the lifestyle he had here in England.

"I think he’s given everything up for Meghan and I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to live that life."

He warned: “Trying to resurrect his life by playing polo in Santa Barbara isn’t going to cut the mustard.

"It’s not the Guards Polo Club at Windsor where everyone he went to school with plays polo.

"What mates is he going to find in California? He’s not grown up there with anyone.”

Meanwhile, Harry and wife Meghan Markle along with their kids are expected to land in UK this week to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.