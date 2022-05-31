 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Prince Harry trying to resurrect life by playing polo in US: Not happy
Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' life by playing polo in US: 'Not happy'

Prince Harry is secretly struggling in the US, says former royal butler  Paul Burrell.

Princess Diana's close aide reveals that Harry is bound to return to UK in the hopes to heal rift with the family, especially elder brother Prince William.

He told OK! Magazine: "Harry’s going to need his brother one day.

"I think he will come back to this country with his tail between his legs. His brother will put his arms around him and say, ‘Welcome home, Harry'."

But Mr Burrell added that he doubts that the Duke of Sussex is "totally happy" with his new life in the US.

The former royal butler added: “I don’t think he’s totally happy.

"I think he’s missing his brother, I really do.

"I think he’s missing his family, I think he’s missing his friends and the lifestyle he had here in England.

"I think he’s given everything up for Meghan and I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to live that life."

He warned: “Trying to resurrect his life by playing polo in Santa Barbara isn’t going to cut the mustard.

"It’s not the Guards Polo Club at Windsor where everyone he went to school with plays polo.

"What mates is he going to find in California? He’s not grown up there with anyone.”

Meanwhile, Harry and wife Meghan Markle along with their kids are expected to land in UK this week to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book

Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book
Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler

Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler
Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children

Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children
Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos

Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos
Madonna leaves fans ‘scared’ with creepy post: pictures inside

Madonna leaves fans ‘scared’ with creepy post: pictures inside
‘Maestro’: Bradley Cooper leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

‘Maestro’: Bradley Cooper leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic
Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson

Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source
A$AP Rocky shares views on fatherhood: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids

A$AP Rocky shares views on fatherhood: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids
A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: Picture-perfect Pair’

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: Picture-perfect Pair’
Princess Eugenie moves to Portugal with husband after ‘life-changing’ offer

Princess Eugenie moves to Portugal with husband after ‘life-changing’ offer
Johnny Depp fans react post surprise UK performance

Johnny Depp fans react post surprise UK performance

Latest

view all