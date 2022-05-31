Queen Elizabeth ‘never refuses’ Prince Harry’s calls, claims royal butler

File footage

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly very fond of her grandson Prince Harry despite him stepping away from the royal family, with a former butler claiming that she is delighted that he is returning to the UK for her Jubilee!

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, the 96-year-old monarch shares a very special relationship with the Duke of Sussex, who she reportedly finds more fun than his older brother, Prince William.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Burrell said: “She (the Queen) adores Harry! She never refuses to take his calls when he rings and she always chats with him.”

He further shared: “Harry makes her laugh. He’s fun and he isn’t as serious as William. He can crack a joke in front of her and she’ll laugh.”

However, Burrell added that he believes the royal family, including the Queen, might be more careful around Prince Harry now after a bombshell year in which he laid bare his issues with the royal family in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Burrell said: “But – there’s a big but. Harry is warm and fun to be with but the family will be careful around him.”

The comments from the former butler, who served Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, come just months after Prince Harry’s own comments about his relationship with the Queen made headlines.

In an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb during his Invictus Games, Harry said: She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

The Duke of Sussex added: “We have a really special relationship; we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.



