Tuesday May 31 2022
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra teaser is out now and has taken the internet by storm.

After making the fans wait for a long time, the makers of Brahmastra announced the trailer release date along with a teaser video.

Check out the teaser here:

The 32-second teaser gave an intriguing glimpse of the entire cast of the film which includes Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The makers also announced that the trailer of‘Brahmastra will be unveiled on June 15.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours”.

Earlier this year, ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, the teaser of the first song Kesariy from the film was released. Interestingly! The real-life couple will be sharing the screen space with each other for the first time in a film.

Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. It will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the work front, Alia has films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh in her kitty. Ranbir, on the other hand, has films like Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor in his pipeline.

