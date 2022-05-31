 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t engage in royal events on their own during their stay in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Express UK reported Tuesday.

According to royal sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly ‘keep it simple’ during their stay at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

They are only expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral with the royal family on Friday.

Apart from the service, Harry and Meghan are also expected to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday with the Queen at Windsor over the Jubilee weekend.

This comes as fears about them ‘overshadowing’ the Queen on her Jubilee loom large; the visit marks the first time that the Sussexes return to the UK as a family since leaving in 2020. 


More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’
Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch

Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch
Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan

Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan
Kim Kardashian sparks break up rumours with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sparks break up rumours with Pete Davidson
Queen Elizabeth ‘never refuses’ Prince Harry’s calls, claims royal butler

Queen Elizabeth ‘never refuses’ Prince Harry’s calls, claims royal butler

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel
Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail

Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail
Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show

Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show
'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash

'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash
Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Latest

view all