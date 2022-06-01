Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert

Renowned Indian singer KK’s sudden death came as a shock to the entire nation!

Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 53 in Kolkata on Tuesday.

According to Hindustan Times, the popular singer fell down the stairs at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

Fans around the world are mourning the late singer’s tragic demise. Now, a fan whose friends attended KK’s last ever concert shared a clip of the concert on his Twitter, expressing his grief.

He wrote, “Many of my friends were at his live show at Nazrul Mancha. They put up stories of KK singing just an hour ago!! And now this!! How tragic! #KK"

Fan shares KK’s last moments on stage:

KK's last post on Instagram was about his Kolkata concert. He shared the visuals from his gig with a heartbreaking caption:

"Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all." The singer also added face-throwing-kiss emoji for his fans.

