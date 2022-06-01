Kim Kardashian 'only favours' one of her four children, accuse fans

Kim Kardashian 'only favours' one of her children, accuse fans

Kim Kardashian is being slammed for allegedly picking her favourite child amongst all four kids.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder, who was accompanied by eldest daughter North West to sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italy wedding, turned to her Instagram to share a bunch of photos with her offspring.

"Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino," she captioned a thread of photos with daughter.

Kim also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with ex-husband Kanye West.

While most fans sent love for the reality star's stunning photos, some critics pointed out that Kim signals her eldest to be her favourite child.

Under the new post, one commented: “Why does she only ever have North with her?”



“Why are you only posting photos with North?”

On Reddit, one user suggested: “Kim and Kanye act like North is their only child.”