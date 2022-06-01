 
Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen

Australia is becoming one step closer to removing the country from Queen's monarchy with a creation of a new position.

Newly elected prime minister,  Anthony Albanese announced "assistant minister for the republic" role creation on Tuesday to speed up the process of becoming a republic.

Former aide of Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner dubbed the move 'sad' in his tweet.

"A sad and reckless move by Australia's new left-wing Govt. Sends completely the wrong message."

The Australian Republic Movement, however, is cherishing the major milestone as Queen prepares to celebrate 70 years on throne.

The group tweeted: "In a major historic first, Australia now has an Assistant Minister for the Republic.

"We congratulate the Government on making this important step towards the realisation of an Australian republic and look forward to working with them over the next parliamentary term.

"Congratulations to the Assistant Minister for the Republic, @MThistlethwaite!"

Australian Republic Movement chair Peter FitzSimons also added: "We are on our way.

"Let the record show, for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth, Australia has a member of the Government singularly devoted to removing the Crown, and helping Australia become a Republic."

