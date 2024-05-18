King Charles ‘filmsy excuses’ for snubbing Harry reveal his fury

King Charles made “filmsy excuses” to not meet Prince Harry during his recent trip to the UK to show him that he is still furious with him for attacking the Royal family.



According to royal expert and author Tom Quinn, Charles is enraged at his “rebellious” son for not accepting the fact that his public rants about the Royals has done damage to the Royal family.

Speaking with The Mirror, Quinn revealed that Charles made excuses not to see Harry upon his UK return even though he misses him.

"King Charles is still absolutely furious at his younger son’s refusal to see how much damage he has done to the family,” the expert said. "Harry knows that no one is fooled by his father’s flimsy excuses for not seeing him."



"Harry’s stinging criticisms of his father the King and his brother the Prince of Wales meant it was only a matter of time before Harry was slapped down and now it has happened,” he added.

"Harry has never been able to see that the more he attacks his family, the more they will reject him. It says a lot about Harry’s naivety that he thinks his criticisms will make his father and brother come running to him begging forgiveness."