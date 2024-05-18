Benny Blanco talks about 'easiest' girlfriend Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco - Instagram

Romance is in the air as Benny Blanco is pulling out all the stops to celebrate his upcoming anniversary with girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Having kept their relationship under wraps for months before making it public in December 2023, Blanco is now gearing up for their anniversary celebration with hopes to surprise the Only Murders In The Building star with 'some really good stuff.'

He's proved going big on meaningful dates on Valentines and he's ready to go extravagant again even if Gomez's appreciation for the simple things make her the 'easiest.'

Blanco admits to going the extra mile to spoil her, as he revealed during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Recalling their Valentine's date, Blanco detailed his plan about he turned a movie theatre into their private haven complete with a cosy couch.

"She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theatre. And she loves a comfortable couch, so I took out the seats and we put like a huge couch in the front."

Taking cues from Gomez's favourite foods, Blanco spared no effort in catering to her tastes. From homemade fried pickles to snacks from Taco Bell and Hot Cheetos, he even went as far as setting up a nacho machine and a deep fryer for the ultimate movie theatre experience.

"I was like, 'What are all her favourite foods?' " he continued. "I spoke with her grandma, I spoke with her mom, her best friend and this is what I came up with."

"I brought in a nacho machine, and then we watched — you know, her favourite movie growing up was Almost Famous, so we watched Almost Famous, we ate the f***** nachos and that's what she loves," he said. "She's, like, the easiest."

Blanco expressed his desire to create moments that resonate with Gomez's passions. "I want to do something that she loves," he told Stern.

"You're knocking it out of the park," Stern replied to the story. "I see love here. I'm predicting marriage."

"You and me both," the music producer responded.