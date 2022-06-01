 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s prenup attorney blasts ‘drunk, disrespectful’ Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Amber Heard’s prenup attorney blasts ‘drunk, disrespectful’ Johnny Depp
Amber Heard’s prenup attorney blasts ‘drunk, disrespectful’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s prenup attorney shares shocking insights into Johnny Depp’s behaviour towards the actor. 

These revelations have been made by attorney Michelle Mulroney.

It all occurred via a video link, where she can be heard sharing her experience with Mr Depp.

The video is from March 1st, 2021 and includes revelations by the lawyer.

She talks of Mr Depp’s attitude and behaviour towards Ms Heard during their prenup deliberations, back before the marriage.

She was quoted telling the judge and jury. “My recollection is that he was very mean, he called me names, and that he fired me on behalf of Amber. My only exact recollection is that he called me a [expletive].”

Mulroney became “extremely rattled by the call” at the time and admitted that the actor’s tirade included for a solid two to three minutes, right up till the point where she hung up.

“I thought he was under the influence," she went on to tell the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom. “He was slurring his words,” as well.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie’s moving tribute to ‘grannie’ on Queen’s Jubilee eve

Princess Eugenie’s moving tribute to ‘grannie’ on Queen’s Jubilee eve
Meghan Markle ‘told off’ by Prince Harry in unearthed clip from royal event: See

Meghan Markle ‘told off’ by Prince Harry in unearthed clip from royal event: See
Prince William ‘hopes’ to repair relationship with Prince Harry: Expert

Prince William ‘hopes’ to repair relationship with Prince Harry: Expert
Johnny Depp to play Jeff Beck’s rest of UK tour as jury continues deliberation in Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp to play Jeff Beck’s rest of UK tour as jury continues deliberation in Amber Heard case
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making royal family ‘nervous’ with return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making royal family ‘nervous’ with return

Queen’s jubilee ‘promises’ Prince William, Harry a ‘frosty reunion’

Queen’s jubilee ‘promises’ Prince William, Harry a ‘frosty reunion’
Jennifer Aniston lost lot as a lover but won the most as an actor

Jennifer Aniston lost lot as a lover but won the most as an actor
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued dire warning: ‘Future hangs in the balance!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued dire warning: ‘Future hangs in the balance!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can destabilize’ the Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can destabilize’ the Queen’s Jubilee
Ewan McGregor defends Moses Ingram against racist attacks online: Watch

Ewan McGregor defends Moses Ingram against racist attacks online: Watch
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp ‘has taken enough of my voice’ amid trial deliberations

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp ‘has taken enough of my voice’ amid trial deliberations
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jury to return today

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jury to return today

Latest

view all