Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle en route to the UK amid ‘special’ security arrangements

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on their way to the UK, having flown out of their California home for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, confirmed The Evening Standard.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to land in the UK late on Wednesday, are travelling to Britain with both their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time since stepping down as senior royals and moving to the US.

As per reports, Harry and Meghan have flown out with their own personal security team, however, will have the Metropolitan Police at their disposal when they land in the UK.

While a spokesman for Scotland Yard refused to comment on the ‘special’ security arrangements in place for Prince Harry and Meghan, it has been reported that the Duke was informed that specialist officers will guard his family on arrival.

The Sussexes visit comes as Prince Harry remains embroiled in a legal battle with the Home Office over their decision to strip him of security in the UK, with the duke famously saying that he is ‘unable to return home’ because of security fears.

The couple is expected to stay at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, and also expected to attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. They will also celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday with the Queen.

