Johnny Depp issues statement after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Thursday Jun 02 2022
Thursday Jun 02, 2022

A jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The verdict could help the star rehabilitate his image — at least that’s his hope — after a televised trial that turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage. Throughout the trial, fans — overwhelmingly on Depp’s side — would line up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. And spectators who couldn’t get in would gather on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside.

Minutes after the verdict was out, Depp issued a statement on Instagram.

Check out what he has to say:

