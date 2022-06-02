Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Trooping The Colour

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth, according to the British media

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the home on the Windsor estate.

The royal couple returned to the UK with their two children and it is the first time their daughter Lilibet - the Queen’s great-granddaughter - has been in the UK.

The reports said Harry and Meghan will attend Trooping The Colour on Thursday.

