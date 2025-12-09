Bradley Cooper teases working on ‘burning' project

Bradley Cooper is working on something 'burning'

Bradley Cooper has revealed that he’s already deep into writing his next project, one he says has been “burning” inside him ever since he finished Maestro.

The actor-filmmaker opened up about what’s ahead during a BAFTA Life In Pictures event in London, noting this new idea is pushing him into even scarier, more thrilling territory.

“There is something that’s been burning in me since Maestro and I’m writing it now and we’ll see,” Cooper told the audience.

He admitted the thought of it is intense, adding, “Talk about terrified, so terrified, way more terrifying.”

Fear, he said, usually shows up at the start of every creative journey, but it also pushes him forward. The more he works, the more that fear fades into excitement.

By the time he’s on set, that excitement takes over. He even joked that before performing onstage, he worried about funny things, like suddenly getting hiccups during The Elephant Man.

When host Edith Bowman asked if this mysterious new project could be a musical, Cooper replied that it isn’t.

She pressed further, asking whether it might include dancing. Cooper smiled and said you never know, though he does love to dance.

As the conversation expanded, Cooper looked back on initially gaining 60 pounds to portray Chris Kyle in American Sniper, while Eastwood jokingly teased his method approach at dinners.

Cooper said working with the legendary director taught him a lot about discipline and humility.

Later in the event, Cooper mentioned that A Star Is Born was once envisioned with Beyoncé, and even Adele, before the project eventually landed with Lady Gaga after he saw her perform La Vie en Rose at a cancer benefit.

Cooper’s most recent film, Is This Thing On?, which he wrote, directed, produced and stars in, is currently rolling out for awards season.

But with a new creative fire already fueling him, fans can expect to see his next passion project take shape sooner rather than later.