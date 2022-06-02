Prince Harry given 'cast iron assurances' by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been given assurance of the protection of his family while in UK, confirms source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with children Archie and Lili, landed in UK Thursday night. The couple was reportedly welcomed by three guards and a bullet-proof Range Rover.

A source close to the Sussex camp said: “For Harry, this has always been about protecting his family.

“He has been in constant contact with the relevant parties and made it very clear that he wouldn’t travel without receiving cast iron assurances over the safety of his family.

“He is satisfied the right procedures are in place and they are all very much looking forward to this week’s celebrations and of course getting to spend time with Her Majesty.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan do not intend to steal Queen's spotlight during the celebratory weekend in the UK.

A source said: “There has been further contact between the Duke and members of his family, but any talk of them planning to cause a scene or detract from the Queen’s celebrations is nonsense.

“They are here to see family and enjoy what will undoubtedly be an incredible moment in history.”