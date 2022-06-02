 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry given 'cast iron assurances' by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Prince Harry given cast iron assurances by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry given 'cast iron assurances' by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been given assurance of the protection of his family while in UK, confirms source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with children Archie and Lili, landed in UK Thursday night. The couple was reportedly welcomed by three guards and a bullet-proof Range Rover.

A source close to the Sussex camp said: “For Harry, this has always been about protecting his family.

“He has been in constant contact with the relevant parties and made it very clear that he wouldn’t travel without receiving cast iron assurances over the safety of his family.

“He is satisfied the right procedures are in place and they are all very much looking forward to this week’s celebrations and of course getting to spend time with Her Majesty.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan do not intend to steal Queen's spotlight during the celebratory weekend in the UK.

A source said: “There has been further contact between the Duke and members of his family, but any talk of them planning to cause a scene or detract from the Queen’s celebrations is nonsense.

“They are here to see family and enjoy what will undoubtedly be an incredible moment in history.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp celebrates victory against Amber Heard at Newcastle pub: Video

Johnny Depp celebrates victory against Amber Heard at Newcastle pub: Video
Depp-Heard trial judge Penny's 'Winnie the Pooh' photo goes viral: 'She needs a hug'

Depp-Heard trial judge Penny's 'Winnie the Pooh' photo goes viral: 'She needs a hug'
Piers Morgan talks 'wipeout' of Amber Heard, 'slam dunk victory' for Johnny Depp

Piers Morgan talks 'wipeout' of Amber Heard, 'slam dunk victory' for Johnny Depp

Queen got Harry, Meghan picked up in bullet-proof Range Rover: 'Right thing to do'

Queen got Harry, Meghan picked up in bullet-proof Range Rover: 'Right thing to do'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen
Kim Kardashian will eat feces if 'it makes her look younger': Read Bizarre confession

Kim Kardashian will eat feces if 'it makes her look younger': Read Bizarre confession
Queen releases Platinum Jubilee portrait for royal admirers: Photo

Queen releases Platinum Jubilee portrait for royal admirers: Photo
Johnny Depp crosses major milestone after winning defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp crosses major milestone after winning defamation lawsuit

Queen 'inspired by goodwill' for historic jubilee celebrations

Queen 'inspired by goodwill' for historic jubilee celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not travel in carriage to Horse Guards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not travel in carriage to Horse Guards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Trooping The Colour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Trooping The Colour
Why wasn’t Johnny Depp present at the closing trial?

Why wasn’t Johnny Depp present at the closing trial?

Latest

view all