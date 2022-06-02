Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms

Amber Heard will appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, spokesman confirms

Amber Heard will appeal the verdict in her libel trial against Johnny Depp after devastating loss during the trial.

Hours after the verdict, Heard's spokesman has confirmed the actress's upcoming step while a whopping $15million damage looms over her head.

Amber's representative Alafair Hall told the New York Times that Amber planned to appeal the decision after the actress said she was 'heartbroken' by the result.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, the Aquaman actress wrote: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

She continued: “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Amber added: “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

