Singer KK cremated in Mumbai, family, fellow Bollywood stars bid emotional goodbye

Thursday Jun 02 2022
Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Legendary Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53 in Kolkata.

Two days after his tragic demise, the famed singer’s family performed his last rites in Mumbai's Versova today, on 2 June.

KK’s untimely death has left many fans and B Town celebrities heartbroken. The Dil Ibaadat famed singer’s daughter Kunnath Taamara took to her social media and shared the funeral’s time and place with his fans.

Several Bollywood stars and KK’s colleagues from the music industry were seen arriving for the funeral and paying their final respects to the singer.

Celebrities like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shirley Setia, Rahul Vaidya, Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, and lyricist Sameer Anjaan were spotted at the late singer's residence.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Rekha Bhardwaj were seen at the cremation ground, where KK's mortal remains were taken for cremation.

The singer’s wife Jyoti and their son Nakul were seen at the cremation ground with their relatives.

KK passed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. He was in the city of joy to perform at a function. He will be remembered for his iconic songs like Pyaar Ke Pal, Yaaron, O Meri Jaan, among many others.

