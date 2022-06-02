Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast

Senior royals including Prince Charles and Prince William have gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen as the royals get ready for the Platinum Jubilee flypast, reported BBC.

As per the outlet, the sound of a Royal Navy Wildcat, that signals the start of the Buckingham Palace Jubilee flypast, could be heard as the royals started to gather on the balcony.

Seen in pictures are Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis among others.

The flypast will reportedly include both modern and historic aircraft saluting the Queen completing 70 years on the throne; aircraft like Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster, Voyager, Typhoon and Hawk T1 will take part.