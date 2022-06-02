 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast

Senior royals including Prince Charles and Prince William have gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen as the royals get ready for the Platinum Jubilee flypast, reported BBC.

As per the outlet, the sound of a Royal Navy Wildcat, that signals the start of the Buckingham Palace Jubilee flypast, could be heard as the royals started to gather on the balcony.

Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast

Seen in pictures are Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis among others.

The flypast will reportedly include both modern and historic aircraft saluting the Queen completing 70 years on the throne; aircraft like Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster, Voyager, Typhoon and Hawk T1 will take part. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s career prospects after winning Amber Heard defamation case laid bare

Johnny Depp’s career prospects after winning Amber Heard defamation case laid bare
Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony to mark Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony to mark Jubilee
Queen’s Jubilee marred with arrests as protestors crash William-led parade

Queen’s Jubilee marred with arrests as protestors crash William-led parade
Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag

Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag
Johnny Depp becoming ‘too much of a risk’ for Hollywood?

Johnny Depp becoming ‘too much of a risk’ for Hollywood?
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade
Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3

Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’
Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears

Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See
Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why

Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why
Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms

Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms

Latest

view all