Thursday Jun 02 2022
Princess Charlotte’s expressions steal the show at Jubilee parade: See

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday with a Trooping the Colour parade and a RAF flypast, with senior royals taking part in both. However, its Princess Charlotte who stole the show with her adorable expressions while watching the parade!

Princess Charlotte, who kicked off the Trooping the Colour ceremony with dad Prince William, mom Kate Middleton and siblings Princes George and Louis, was pictured with royal kids at the Buckingham Palace balcony later in the day.

As the kids watched the troops march past from the palace balcony, pictures shared by the BBC showed Princess Charlotte pulling faces, including one where she appeared less than thrilled.

Perhaps, Charlotte, clad in a stunning periwinkle dress for the occasion, was sleepy at the event, with one photo showing her stifling a yawn as other kids around her looked pleased and excited.

However, another picture showed that the parade was at last successful in capturing Charlotte’s attention, with all three siblings, Charlotte, George, and Louis, looking down from a balcony intently.

