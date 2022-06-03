Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova's boyfriend Alexander Gilkes was prominent among millions of people who seemed to support Johnny Depp after the Hollywood actor won defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.

Gilkes was one of the first people who liked Depp's statement posted on Instagram after the verdict was released on Wednesday.

Maria Sharapova is expecting her first baby with Gilkes months after they announced their engagement.

Alexander Gilkes and Maria Sharapova

Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.

He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.



