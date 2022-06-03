 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Prince Williams friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova's boyfriend Alexander Gilkes was prominent among millions  of people who seemed to support Johnny Depp after the Hollywood actor won defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.

Gilkes was one of the first people who liked Depp's statement posted on Instagram after the verdict was released on Wednesday.

Prince Williams friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Maria Sharapova is expecting her first baby with Gilkes months after they announced their engagement.

Alexander Gilkes and Maria Sharapova
Alexander Gilkes and Maria Sharapova 

Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.

He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.


More From Entertainment:

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit ‘jackpot’ with ‘lucrative’ Jubilee appearance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit ‘jackpot’ with ‘lucrative’ Jubilee appearance
Royal fans call for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's kids Lilibet and Archie

Royal fans call for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's kids Lilibet and Archie
Queen Elizabeth to miss Jubilee service after complaining of ‘discomfort’

Queen Elizabeth to miss Jubilee service after complaining of ‘discomfort’
Johnny Depp to weave Amber Heard's damages?

Johnny Depp to weave Amber Heard's damages?
Jennifer Lopez is ‘Feelin’ So Good’ as she marks 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'

Jennifer Lopez is ‘Feelin’ So Good’ as she marks 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'
Prince Harry and Meghan steal spotlight with their sweet gestures to royal kids as they reunite with Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan steal spotlight with their sweet gestures to royal kids as they reunite with Queen
UK pub staff reveal Johnny Depp’s immediate response after Amber Heard verdict

UK pub staff reveal Johnny Depp’s immediate response after Amber Heard verdict
Sir Elton John responds to fans after being spotted in a wheelchair, says ‘I'm in top health’

Sir Elton John responds to fans after being spotted in a wheelchair, says ‘I'm in top health’
Concert host confuses Paris Jackson for Paris Hilton at Hamptons gig

Concert host confuses Paris Jackson for Paris Hilton at Hamptons gig
Elon Musk knew Johnny Depp would win defamation suit against Amber Heard?

Elon Musk knew Johnny Depp would win defamation suit against Amber Heard?

Latest

view all