Friday Jun 03 2022
BREAKING: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry re-enter public life with Queen Thanksgiving

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their first appearance into public life after quitting as senior royals in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to mark the momentous Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen, two years after leaving UK.

Meghan entered St Paul's Cathedral in a white knee-length dress, accompanied by her husband Harry in a black suit.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess expressed their 'excitement' ahead of attending the monarch's 70th-year celebration as Head of UK.

The couple was welcomed by large crowds outside the church, cheering on them as they went inside the venue.

Meghan and Harry flew from US this Thursday alongside children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

