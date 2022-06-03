 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Johnny Depp 'can work only because of the world we live in,' says Hollywood agent

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Johnny Depp ‘can work only because of the world we live in,’ says Hollywood agent
Johnny Depp ‘can work only because of the world we live in,’ says Hollywood agent

A Hollywood agent warns Johnny Depp “only remains relevant” because it’s “the world we live in.”

A People magazine Hollywood agent made this revelation just recently.

They began by admitting, “I do feel someone will give him a chance. He is very likeable and very talented.”

While “A studio will just have to gauge and see it worth the risk and value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fan base through this and, yes, he will be back.”

However, the agent warns it is important to remember that “reputations have been torn down on both sides.”

In the eyes of the agent, the only reason Depp’s career may still “flourish, because this is the world that we live in,” and perhaps because “his fans are very loyal and vocal and all know he is far from perfect.”

