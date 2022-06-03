Firm ‘doing everything’ to hide truth of Queen’s frailty for Jubilee

Royal experts warn that Queen Elizabeth has been doing “everything possible” to hide the truth behind the Queen’s frailty.

Royal commentator Howard Hodgson made this revelation during an interview with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “The Queen is 96, and two important things have happened recently that have probably made life very much more difficult for her, and I think the Royal Family has every right to keep her frailty and maybe even her mental frailty.”

“When you get to 96 nothing works quite as well as it once did, and the situation is that the Queen deserves to have every dignity and as a result of that I think they will make sure we don't see too much of her.”