Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

Simon Cowell's fan slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

Simon Cowell has been branded 'hypocrite' after the talent show judge condemned 'bullying' while sharing his feedback about 5 Star Boys - a young dance group contesting on the show.

Defending the boys who stood up to bullies, Cowell said, "You had the guts to tell us about that."

"If anyone bullied my son...wow. Seriously I mean we all feel the same way. for me it was one of the most cruel things ever," he remarked.

However, the viewers of the famed show appeared unimpressed with the music mogul's comments.

5 Star Boys at 'Britain's Got Talent'

"Simon preaching about not bullying like he hasn't found fame by bullying people. Hypocrisy?" one fan wrote on social media.

"Bullying is one of the worst things, says Simon Cowell - conveniently forgetting just how many auditionees he has bullied over the years on prime time tv in the name of entertainment," slammed another user.

A third added, "Simon Cowell is the biggest hypocrite, clapping for an act that has just campaigned against bullying when he's not exactly a saint himself."