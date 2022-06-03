 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Simon Cowells fan slammed for his bullying remarks on BGT
Simon Cowell's fan slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

Simon Cowell has been branded 'hypocrite' after the talent show judge condemned 'bullying' while sharing his feedback about 5 Star Boys - a young dance group contesting on the show.

Defending the boys who stood up to bullies, Cowell said, "You had the guts to tell us about that."

"If anyone bullied my son...wow. Seriously I mean we all feel the same way. for me it was one of the most cruel things ever," he remarked.

However, the viewers of the famed show appeared unimpressed with the music mogul's comments.

5 Star Boys at Britains Got Talent
5 Star Boys at 'Britain's Got Talent'

"Simon preaching about not bullying like he hasn't found fame by bullying people. Hypocrisy?" one fan wrote on social media.

"Bullying is one of the worst things, says Simon Cowell - conveniently forgetting just how many auditionees he has bullied over the years on prime time tv in the name of entertainment," slammed another user.

A third added, "Simon Cowell is the biggest hypocrite, clapping for an act that has just campaigned against bullying when he's not exactly a saint himself."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service
Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian
Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’

Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’
Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’
Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface

Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface
Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him

Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him
New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case

New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala
Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number

Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number
Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle
Cheers for Prince Harry, Meghan drown out the boos at Jubilee service: See

Cheers for Prince Harry, Meghan drown out the boos at Jubilee service: See

Latest

view all