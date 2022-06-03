Prince Louis pays tribute to dad Prince William with sweet Jubilee outfit: See

Prince Louis charmed royal fans at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony with more than just his adorable expressions; he also wore his dad, Prince William’s, sailor suit from 1985 to the event!



As per OK! Magazine, the four-year-old’s Trooping the Colour carriage debut was made even more special after he appeared to be wearing the same outfit that Prince William wore 37 years ago at 1985’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

At that time, Louis’ dad William was just two years old, and the ceremony also marked his uncle, Prince Harry’s, Trooping the Colour debut.

Louis rewearing his dad’s baby clothes isn’t the first time that the Cambridges have upcycled iconic royal outfits; in 2015, Louis’ older brother Prince George made his Trooping the Colour debut in the same baby blue romper as his dad William!

Prince Louis has even been seen in outfits borrowed from his uncle Harry’s wardrobe – for his balcony debut, Louis wore the same blue-and-white shirt with matching shorts as Harry in 1986.