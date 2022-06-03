 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis pays tribute to dad Prince William with sweet Jubilee outfit: See

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Prince Louis charmed royal fans at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony with more than just his adorable expressions; he also wore his dad, Prince William’s, sailor suit from 1985 to the event!

As per OK! Magazine, the four-year-old’s Trooping the Colour carriage debut was made even more special after he appeared to be wearing the same outfit that Prince William wore 37 years ago at 1985’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

At that time, Louis’ dad William was just two years old, and the ceremony also marked his uncle, Prince Harry’s, Trooping the Colour debut.

Louis rewearing his dad’s baby clothes isn’t the first time that the Cambridges have upcycled iconic royal outfits; in 2015, Louis’ older brother Prince George made his Trooping the Colour debut in the same baby blue romper as his dad William!

Prince Louis has even been seen in outfits borrowed from his uncle Harry’s wardrobe – for his balcony debut, Louis wore the same blue-and-white shirt with matching shorts as Harry in 1986.

Concert goers call Johnny Depp a 'drunk pub singer' as he joined Jeff Beck on stage

Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves set up relief fund for Uvalde victims

Sarah Jessica Parker denies cat-fight rumour with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stealing’ Queen’s spotlight at Jubilee

Internet mock Amber Heard for wearing same ‘funeral dress’ at defamation verdict

MeToo founder Tarana Burke reacts to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service

Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’

Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

Matthew Morrison slams allegations about leaving SYTYCD: ‘blatantly untrue’

