Are Paige DeSorbo and Joe D'Amelio in a relationship?

Paige DeSorbo finally reveals romance status with Joe D’Amelio

Paige DeSorbo has confirmed her relationship with sports executive Joe D'Amelio, more than a year after the pair were first linked together.

The podcaster and former Summer House star, 33, opened up about the romance at Actors Rising Presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE on Thursday, telling Us Weekly that things between them are going well, and that she's very much off the market.

"I'm in my 30s, so it's not like I'm out every single weekend going out on multiple dates like I would have been in my 20s," she said.

D'Amelio is the senior vice-president of football marketing at Klutch Sports Group, the sports agency founded by Rich Paul, who is also Adele's fiancé.

DeSorbo described the relationship as "really fun" and "very relaxing," and couldn't resist a gentle tease about her new man's background.

"I feel like they get a reputation that they're not quiet," she said of his Italian heritage, "but they're quiet, and I appreciate that. Like, they know when to speak and when not to and I like that. That's important. It's important [for] a man to know when to shut it."

Part of what makes the relationship feel so different, she suggested, is that D'Amelio isn't a public figure.

DeSorbo previously dated Southern Charm star Craig Conover, and the experience of navigating romance in the reality TV spotlight clearly left its mark.

"It was such a balancing act," she admitted.

"I feel like when I was on reality TV, I started when I was 25, it feels very, like, that was my 20s. So it's nice to be able to decide what I share and what I don't [with] personal stuff."

Paige DeSorbo and Joe D’Amelio romance timelines:

DeSorbo and D’Amelio were first spotted together in January 2025 in a VIP box at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

By April, DeSorbo acknowledged on Watch What Happens Live that she was dating and having a good time, though she stopped short of calling anything serious.

She did, however, predict she'd "be with an Italian next", a comment that now looks rather prescient.

By June 2025, photos emerged of the pair holding hands in Capri, Italy, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that their romance was "going really well" and that DeSorbo had genuinely moved on and was happy.

DeSorbo and Conover, 37, split in November 2024 after three years together.