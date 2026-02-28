Who officiated Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's wedding?

Benny Blanco reveals who officiated wedding with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding officiant has finally been revealed, and it was none other than rapper and comedian Lil Dicky, born David Burd, who took over the role in couple's intimate September ceremony.

Blanco, 37, let the detail slip during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, 26th February, where he joined Burd, also 37, to promote their new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets.

The pair, who are longtime friends and collaborators, both got married in 2025, and it turns out they were heavily involved in each other's big days.

Burd officiated Blanco's wedding, while Blanco gave a speech at Burd's reception.

"We didn't each have a best man, but I officiated his and he gave the speech from like my male point of view at my wedding, and it was great," Burd explained on the show.

Blanco was enthusiastic, calling the whole thing "incredible. Unbelievable."

There was, however, a last-minute complication.

As the two were preparing for Blanco's big day, Gomez rang her husband-to-be with a specific request, she needed Burd to cut anything from his officiant speech that overlapped with her vows.

"She said, 'Hey, just make sure Dave doesn't say anything about this part or this part because it's part of my speech,'" Blanco recalled with a laugh.

The problem was that those were the first three minutes of Burd's prepared opening.

"I wanted to push back, but it was her wedding," Burd joked. Despite the last-minute rewrite, he was quietly pleased with how it all came together. "I'm very proud of myself," he said.

Blanco and Gomez, 33, wed on 27th September 2025 in Santa Barbara, California, in an ultra-private ceremony the couple have largely kept to themselves.

Blanco also attended Burd's wedding as Gomez's date, giving a barefoot speech on a checkered dance floor, a detail Burd later shared on Instagram, prompting Blanco to comment cheekily, "where r my shoes?"

Burd confirmed his own marriage to Kristin Batalucco in late September 2025, sharing wedding photos with the caption, "I got married to the love of my life!"