Saturday Jun 04 2022
Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'B-list status' quite literally 'yelled' at Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were painfully shown their place at Queen Thanksgiving.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser notes that Sussex seating plan, away from Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate was a massive snub to the couple.

Ms Elser claimed that "if ever there was an image that summed up the descent of Harry and Meghan it was this".

The royal commentator added that the plan "not so much spoke volumes as indecorously yelled at the top of its lungs".

Writing for news.com.au, Ms Elser said: "While the last time Harry had been inside the famed 17th century church, for the Grenfell Tower National Memorial service in 2017, he had sat sombrely in the front row next to his brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Friday he was forced to accept his designated spot in cheap seats, the Sussexes’ B-list status made all-too-painfully obvious.

"Harry and Meghan were being, quite literally, put in their place," she added.

