Saturday Jun 04 2022
From Ed Sheeran to Elton John, Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Some 22,000 people and millions more at home were on Saturday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II´s historic Platinum Jubilee.

The "Platinum Party at the Palace" is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch´s record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Motown legend Diana Ross is a star attraction at the event, to be held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the head of state´s central London residence, Buckingham Palace.

The concert also features artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee´s first two days.

Celebrations began on Thursday with the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour military parade to mark the sovereign´s official birthday.

Friday´s focus was a traditional Church of England service of thanksgiving led by senior royals -- and returning Prince Harry and his wife Meghan -- in the hallowed surroundings of St Paul´s Cathedral.

Saturday´s concert, which will be broadcast live is no less grand in scale.

But as an open-air event, all eyes will be on the skies and the fickle British weather to see if the forecast downpours hold off.

The queen -- the longest-reigning monarch in British history -- is not expected to attend the 2.5-hour concert but will watch on television at Windsor Castle.

She made two public appearances to huge crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, and was then at Windsor for a beacon-lighting ceremony.

The effort, after months battling difficulties walking and standing, left her in "some discomfort", Buckingham Palace said.

Sunday will see more than 10 million people share food at "Big Jubilee Lunch" picnics and a musical and creative public pageant involving 10,000 people.

Ed Sheeran will round off the celebrations on Sunday, singing his 2017 hit "Perfect" at the end of the pageant.

The "Shape of You" singer-songwriter, 31, has said the "Party at the Palace" to mark the queen´s Golden Jubilee in 2002 inspired his musical career.

Other performers on Saturday include Alicia Keys, Craig David and Rod Stewart, Queen + Adam Lambert, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Elton John has recorded a tribute. (AFP)

