Amber Heard to work on movie that 'surprises the system', predicts ex-agent

Amber Heard to work on movie to 'surprise the system', predicts ex-agent

Amber Heard has the capacity to bounce back stronger amid failing acting career.

The actress, who is reportedly struggling to find work after loss in defamation trial against Johnny Depp and social media humiliation, will work on her own produced film.

Ex-agent Jeffrey Nightbyrd predicts Heard will make her career on her own terms.

Speaking from his home in Oaxaca, Mexico, Jeffrey, 79, said: “She has a very good brain and she should do her own projects.

“No one is going to produce her, so she should produce her own.

“I would bet one day Amber will produce and direct a film with an original concept.” Jeffrey stopped working with Heard before her breakthrough role in 2018’s Aquaman.

He added: “Johnny Depp has been working on meaningful projects for the last year and a half,” he said. “Amber got captured thinking money was the goal. She should learn from those people. In this era, when most women’s roles are either silly or comic book like action adventures, Amber will surprise everyone by going outside the system and embracing a role that challenges conventional thinking.”

