 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Daniel Craig pays cheeky tribute to the Queen during Platinum Jubilee concert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

FileFootage

Daniel Craig joined the royal event of the Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday night with a pre-recorded message to pay a cheeky tribute to the Queen.

The 54-year-old recalled his iconic sketch with her Majesty for Olympics 2012 as he lauded the Monarch's 'unwavering grace and poise.'

"Your Majesty, thank you for our continued presence in our lives, for your leadership and for your unwavering grace and poise," the Hollywood A-lister said.

"I would follow you anywhere ma'am. Out of any helicopter," he added.

Craig referenced the clip he filmed with the Queen in which the pair was seen leaving Buckingham Palace in a helicopter for the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Games.

Meanwhile, Sir Rod Stewart, Adam Lambert, and Elton John set the stage of the BBC's Party At The Palace concert on fire with their sensational performances. 

