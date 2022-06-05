 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Lilibet's first birthday celebration at Windsor Castle: Prince Harry and Meghan invited royal kids

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Lilibets first birthday celebration at Windsor Castle: Prince Harry and Meghan invited royal kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a "relaxed and casual" birthday party" at Windsor Castle for their daughter Lilibet as she turned one on June 4, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly hosted an informal garden party at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for their daughter’s milestone birthday and they welcomed some the tot’s royal cousins to share in the celebrations.

The Queen's great-granddaughter's birthday party took place on the royal estate and included picnic food, party games, balloons and a cake, according to The Sun.

Mike and Zara Tindall’s three children eight year old Mia, three year old Lena and one year old Lucas, as well as Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s two daughters 11 year old Savannah and Isla, ten, were said to be invited to the event.

Meanwhile, Lilibet's cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte were out and about with their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on Saturday, as they visited Cardiff Castle and had front row seats for the Party at the Palace for the Queen's Jubilee.

Meghan and Harry's arrival arrival in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations has sparked speculations that the Sussexes could get Lilibet christened at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee
David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace

David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace
Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’
Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source

Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source
Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why

Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why
Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?

Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?
Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear

Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear
Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert

Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert
Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager

Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager
Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party

Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party
Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'

Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'

Latest

view all