 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s lawyer says Johnny Depp’s ‘powerful’ social status had impact on trial’s verdict

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Amber Heard’s lawyer says Johnny Depp’s ‘powerful’ social status had impact on trial’s verdict
Amber Heard’s lawyer says Johnny Depp’s ‘powerful’ social status had impact on trial’s verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial concluded on Wednesday.

The Virginia jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, stating that the Aquaman actress defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean in her controversial 2018 article for The Washington Post.

Now, Heard’s attorney has claimed that the jury in the defamation case was ‘confused’ and said that Depp, 58, had the advantage of 'power, wealth and fame.'

She also mentioned that Heard is planning to appeal the verdict.

Appearing on Today, Heard's lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said "an enormous amount of evidence" that would have helped Heard's case was suppressed during the trial.

Bredehoft also claimed that Heard lost the suit because she was ‘demonized,’ adding, "a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

In an interview with CNN, Heard's attorney further said that the jury ruled in Depp's favor on each of his claims because he had the advantage of 'wealth, power and fame'.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in 2018, in which she implied him of physically abusing her during their marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk to help Amber Heard pay $10.35m damages to Johnny Depp?

Elon Musk to help Amber Heard pay $10.35m damages to Johnny Depp?
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises his mother Ata Johnson with a brand new home

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises his mother Ata Johnson with a brand new home
Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Leicestershire turns into violence

Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Leicestershire turns into violence
Cardi B celebrates ‘happy 9 months’ of baby boy Wave, ‘my baby is growing fast’

Cardi B celebrates ‘happy 9 months’ of baby boy Wave, ‘my baby is growing fast’
Chris Rock continues Ego Death tour as Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscar slap

Chris Rock continues Ego Death tour as Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscar slap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal status ‘being used for an agenda’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal status ‘being used for an agenda’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nervous over their ‘longevity in Hollywood’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nervous over their ‘longevity in Hollywood’
Queen made Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘look stupid’: ‘Hate being ostracized’

Queen made Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘look stupid’: ‘Hate being ostracized’
Prince Louis wears Prince Harry’s hand-me-downs in major royal throwback

Prince Louis wears Prince Harry’s hand-me-downs in major royal throwback
Meghan Markle slammed for returning to UK after Megxit: ‘Utter joke’

Meghan Markle slammed for returning to UK after Megxit: ‘Utter joke’
Prince William and Prince George sing along at Queen's Jubilee concert: See

Prince William and Prince George sing along at Queen's Jubilee concert: See
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis bake Jubilee cakes with Kate Middleton in rare snaps

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis bake Jubilee cakes with Kate Middleton in rare snaps

Latest

view all