Amber Heard’s lawyer says Johnny Depp’s ‘powerful’ social status had impact on trial’s verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial concluded on Wednesday.

The Virginia jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, stating that the Aquaman actress defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean in her controversial 2018 article for The Washington Post.

Now, Heard’s attorney has claimed that the jury in the defamation case was ‘confused’ and said that Depp, 58, had the advantage of 'power, wealth and fame.'

She also mentioned that Heard is planning to appeal the verdict.

Appearing on Today, Heard's lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said "an enormous amount of evidence" that would have helped Heard's case was suppressed during the trial.

Bredehoft also claimed that Heard lost the suit because she was ‘demonized,’ adding, "a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

In an interview with CNN, Heard's attorney further said that the jury ruled in Depp's favor on each of his claims because he had the advantage of 'wealth, power and fame'.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in 2018, in which she implied him of physically abusing her during their marriage.