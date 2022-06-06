 
Monday Jun 06 2022
Amber Heard sister reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial, jury’s verdict

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Amber Heard sister Whitney Henriquez has reacted for the first time to Johnny Depp bombshell defamation trial and jury’s verdict against the Aquaman actress.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Whitney extended her support to Amber Heard, saying “I still stand with you, sissy.”

She further said, “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

“I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard,” Whitney Henriquez concluded.


