 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez delivers emotional speech thanking those who ‘broke’ her heart at MTV Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez got emotional as she delivered her accepting speech as she was honoured with The Generation Award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

The Marry Me actor could not hold back her tears during her speech as she had a list of “different kind of thank yous.”

Taking the stage at the Barker Hanger in LA, JLo said, "As an actor I'm not any of the women that I've played but there's a part that is deeply true to me in each of those characters.”

“Since you cannot create truth unless you've really lived it, I have a different kind of list of 'thank yous' tonight," she added.

"I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart," Lopez said.

"The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me," she continued. "I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that's how I knew that I had to grow."

JLo further thanked the "disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong," while also thanking her kids, Emme and Max, "for teaching me to love," while she tried to hold back her tears.

She went on to say, "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn't in the room — that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could've done it without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw the movies."

"You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!" she said as she apologized to the audience for getting emotional.

She concluded, "You guys know me. It's an honor to be able to connect with audiences -- connect with you guys. And because of all of you, I will continue to do justice to that honor as long as I am around. I love you. Thank you so much."

The Generations award, whose previous recipients include Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Sandra Bullock, Scarlett Johansson, Jim Carrey and others, "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," according to a release, as per People.


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson holds hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint

Pete Davidson holds hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint
Jesy Nelson insists debut album will not be delayed

Jesy Nelson insists debut album will not be delayed
Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed

Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez getting Hollywood offers after win in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez getting Hollywood offers after win in Amber Heard trial
Avril Lavigne celebrates 20 years of her debut album ‘Let Go’ with heartfelt note

Avril Lavigne celebrates 20 years of her debut album ‘Let Go’ with heartfelt note
Was Johnny Depp’s career ‘always going to be fine’? PR expert exposes

Was Johnny Depp’s career ‘always going to be fine’? PR expert exposes
Jennifer Lopez honours ‘true love’ Ben Affleck at MTV Awards

Jennifer Lopez honours ‘true love’ Ben Affleck at MTV Awards
Amber Heard ‘now stuck inextricably’ to the Johnny Depp trial: 'Brand's gone'

Amber Heard ‘now stuck inextricably’ to the Johnny Depp trial: 'Brand's gone'
Amber Heard sister reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial, jury’s verdict

Amber Heard sister reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial, jury’s verdict
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipped Queen’s surprise appearance on balcony?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipped Queen’s surprise appearance on balcony?
Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man’ win at MTV awards

Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man’ win at MTV awards
Bon Jovi mourns death of bass player Alec John Such

Bon Jovi mourns death of bass player Alec John Such

Latest

view all