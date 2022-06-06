Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial juror breaks silence: ‘Came off weird’

A juror from the panel in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case has just broken his silence over everything that happened behind the scenes inside the courtroom.

They made the admission in a TikTok video shared by News.com.au.



After voicing their desire for anonymity, the juror offered shocking insights and began by saying, “So today was my last day of being a juror on the Amber Heard Johnny Depp trial and I wish to remain anonymous but I thought I’d give some insight on my thoughts about the trial.”

“I don’t follow pop culture too much so I haven’t really been a fan of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard so I felt I was able to be pretty unbiased about the whole thing, but from the very beginning when Amber Heard was testifying, everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me.

He went as far as to admit. “It made me extremely uncomfortable to where I would no longer look over at her when she was giving her answers. I would just listen intently and everything she was saying came off like [expletive].”

He also went on to note that while he had no access to social media during the start of the trial, when he did go back, “every single person seemed to be commenting on how weird it was.”