Kim Zolciak reveals shocking reason behind divorce from Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak has finally revealed the shocking reason behind her separation from Kroy Biermann for the first time.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old reality star alleged that her marriage ended because the NFL player was unfaithful to her.

When asked what the "final straw" was that led to her divorce from Kroy, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum responded, "He cheated."

"No movement, no change, just constant antics," Kim told the publication. "When I said I was filing for divorce, he said, I'm gonna publicly destroy you."

"And he told both my daughters that as well, and that's been his goal, and that's all he cares about. It hasn't worked yet," she added.

Kim further told the outlet that she is happier than ever in her life at this point, as she has moved on with a new man.

"I'm sorry, I'm legally married and so is he," the Bravo star said responding to the claims she is in a relationship with a married man. "So he's been going through a divorce for years as well."

"So I don't know. I guess I'm supposed to wait until I'm legally divorced, which I don't think Kroy will ever give me a divorce," she added.

For those unversed, Kim filed for divorce from Kroy in May 2023 after 12 years of marriage. The exes share four children - Kroy, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.