Tom Cruise panics over losing touch with David Beckham

Tom Cruise eyes closer ties with David Beckham over royal connections

Tom Cruise is desperate to strengthen his friendship with David Beckham mainly because of the former football legend’s royal connections.

According to reports, the two first became close when Beckham moved to Los Angeles in 2007, and Cruise helped the family settle into Hollywood life.

An insider told Heat Magazine that David and Victoria enjoy Cruise’s company but prefer smaller and low-key gatherings, finding him “too intense” for anything beyond brief meetings.

“David likes Tom but only in small doses, he finds him way too intense for anything much more than a meet and greet,” the insider said.

“He and Victoria don’t tend to go out in London much these days, which is where Tom likes to hold court with his afternoon tea parties and meet-ups with well-heeled society pals,” they added.

The insider further revealed that the Mission: Impossible superstar “always invites David but gets knocked back time and again, which is really grating on Tom’s nerves at this point.

“He’s not one to take no for an answer and won’t give up on this friendship without a fight,” they added.

“He’s got a lot more time on his hands now Ana’s out of the picture and he’s desperate to build up a strong UK power base. Having David front and centre is a core part of that, especially now his old friend’s been knighted by the King!”

At the time, Beckham revealed that asked Cruise for advice because he was a good friend and the actor helped them settle in LA.

“In his view, David and Victoria actually owe him the help because of the way he rolled out the red carpet for them in Los Angeles all those years ago,” the source said.

However, rumours are Cruise was pushing the Beckhams to look into Scientology so they pulled back a bit, but Victoria still invited Tom to her 50th‑birthday party in London.