Monday Jun 06 2022
'Top Gun: Maverick' to be declared Tom Cruise's biggest domestic box office hit film

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s latest released project Top Gun: Maverick is all set to become the actor’s all-time top-grossing movie at the US box office.

As Deadline reported, by the end of the second week, the movie is set to record USD 273.6 million in collection.

Cruise’s previous highest-earning title has been filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s 2005 sci-fi title War of the Worlds, which grossed USD 234 million.

Top Gun: Maverick, which was released on May 27, 2022, is expected to surpass the collection of War of the Worlds and do better than it on weekend, the outlet reported.

The Mission: Impossible star’s domestic box-office breakthrough comes a week after Top Gun: Maverick opened to a massive $153 million and shattered the Memorial Day Weekend record.

Fans are loving Cruise’s performance in the patriotic film, who reprised his iconic role as Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell more than three decades after the original “Top Gun” hit theaters.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro. 

