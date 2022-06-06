Queen urged ‘not to let’ Meghan Markle win ‘the PR chess match’

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been warned against allowing Prince Harry or Meghan Markle to ‘beat her to the punch’ when it comes to releasing a photograph with her namesake Lilibet.



Royal expert Daniela Elser made this claim in her latest piece for News.com.au.

She wrote, “My point is, in simply going back to the UK together, Harry and Meghan’s very presence was always going to be something of a distraction so why not use it to Buckingham Palace’s advantage?”

“I reckon courtiers and aides have really missed a trick here,” she also pointed out.

“Imagine if we had seen this photo of the Queen and Lili — it would have been a powerful checkmate on the part of Her Majesty in the PR chess match which the Sussexes seem intent on playing with the Palace.”