 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise is a 'mentor' and has ‘audience in mind’, says 'Top Gun' costar Danny Ramirez

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Tom Cruise is a mentor and has ‘audience in mind’, says Top Gun costar Danny Ramirez

After working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick, Danny Ramirez described the actor as a mentor for fellow actors and crew members.

Sharing the secret as to why every Tom Cruise movie is so liked by the audience in an interview with Fox News, Danny explained, "I think this is why his movies are so well received... He has the audience in mind." 

Ramirez added: "It is a responsibility that like people are giving two hours of their time. And every year he has a movie that millions of people go to watch."

"And so that responsibility of the sheer amount of hours that people are giving to be taking on this adventure, he passed that down and then since then has been a mentor."

The Silo star went on to share that he had a fanboy moment acting alongside the Mission Impossible actor

Ramirez also shared what he went through with Cruise to get ready for his role in Top Gun, saying, “It has been one of the most amazing experiences” comparing to academics, he further added, “It feels like we went to get our master's degree and our doctorates."

He further added: “Whenever I have had a project that I'm developing, he gives me notes and like he replies faster than Jay [Ellis] or Glen [Powell] do."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’
Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details

Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details
Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report
Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans baffled as she reveals her new look and identity

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans baffled as she reveals her new look and identity
Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on 'Euphoria' vs 'High School Musical' debate

Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on 'Euphoria' vs 'High School Musical' debate
Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report

Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report
Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum
Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’

Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’
Shakira sheds light on Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in latest song?

Shakira sheds light on Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in latest song?
Queen put Prince Harry ‘in his place’ at Jubilee: ‘Saw b-list status’

Queen put Prince Harry ‘in his place’ at Jubilee: ‘Saw b-list status’
Queen urged ‘not to let’ Meghan Markle win ‘the PR chess match’

Queen urged ‘not to let’ Meghan Markle win ‘the PR chess match’

Latest

view all