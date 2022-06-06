 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum

Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous curves as her daughter served photographer for mum.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star dropped a series of adorable photos of her modelling in the head-to-toe pink outfit by Balenciaga.

The sizzling photos were captured by none other than her daughter North as Kim captioned the post, "Pics by North."

The bubblegum pink outfit featured a cropped-zip-up hoodie and spandex 'pantaleggings' and attached high-heeled pointed matching shoes.

The Skims founder flaunted her white-blonde locks which perfectly complemented her silver-framed sunglasses.

Kim also carried a small stone-covered handbag while her eight-year-old daughter captured mum's best looks.

Kim recently gushed over her firstborn in a recent post, "My baby girl is turning 9 soon."

