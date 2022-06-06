 
Meghan Markle ‘will leak’ Jubilee footage to Netflix despite ban, says ex-friend

Meghan Markle will release exclusive footage from the Queen’s Jubilee weekend to please Netflix execs, a former friend of hers has claimed according to The Daily Star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant and currently in talks for an at-home style show, were reportedly prohibited from bringing cameras to the UK during their Jubilee trip last week.

Weighing in on the same, Meghan’s former friend, Lizzie Cundy, who she reportedly ditched after meeting Prince Harry, said: “Let's wait for the Netflix show that comes out…”

“I'm sure we'll see far more than The Queen or the other Royals would want on there,” she continued.

Cundy added: “There's a reason or purpose they're here, sadly for me, I don't think it's for The Queen, I think it's for Netflix, for the money and the right thing for her to do, in my eyes, would be at the side of her father whose had a massive stroke.”

“Netflix has been banned but I'm sure they will find a way. They were told they wouldn't be on the balcony but they were determined to be part of this,” she further said.

Cundy also claimed that the royals may be more worried about Meghan and Harry than the disgraced Prince Andrew, who was embroiled in a sex scandal earlier this year.

She went on to also state: “They decided not to be royals, they didn't want to be working royals, they didn't want to do the royal duties so they should have the decency I feel to stay away.”

Prince Harry and Meghan only attended Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, keeping a low profile otherwise. 

