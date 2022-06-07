Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has made Camille Vasquez the hottest Hollywood star at the moment.

The 37-year-old lawyer, who helped Depp win his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, has become a household name as one of actor’s lead lawyers.



The lawyer caught audiences’ attention during Heard’s cutthroat cross-examination, often sparring with the actress on the stand. One fan admired the lawyer so much that she even tattooed an outline of Vasquez onto herself.

There are reports that Hollywood and law firms battling to hire the stunning lawyer after Depp trial win. Vasquez has been flooded with offers from Hollywood and is at the center of an ongoing bidding war between law firms that want her on their team following her victorious performance in the actor’s trial, according to report.



Vasquez has not responded to the offers so far, but fans and industry's expert believe that she would become a star if she appears in Hllywood movies.

Vasquez is an associate at the high-profile law firm Brown Rudnick, which represented Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard. Based in the Orange County, California, office, she specializes in litigation and arbitration, according to the firm’s website. Her focus is on plaintiff-side defamation cases — like the one Depp has brought against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Hollywood sources say doors are opening for Vasquez — it’s just a matter of which one she chooses. Her impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility, and the fact that she is a woman of color.

