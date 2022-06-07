 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Johnny Depps lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has made Camille Vasquez the hottest Hollywood star at the moment.

The 37-year-old lawyer, who helped Depp win his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, has become a household name as one of actor’s lead lawyers.

The lawyer caught audiences’ attention during Heard’s cutthroat cross-examination, often sparring with the actress on the stand. One fan admired the lawyer so much that she even tattooed an outline of Vasquez onto herself.

There are reports that Hollywood and law firms battling to hire the stunning lawyer after Depp trial win. Vasquez has been flooded with offers from Hollywood and is at the center of an ongoing bidding war between law firms that want her on their team following her victorious performance in the actor’s trial, according to report.

Vasquez has not responded to the offers so far, but fans and industry's expert believe that she would become a star if she appears in Hllywood movies.

Vasquez is an associate at the high-profile law firm Brown Rudnick, which represented Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard. Based in the Orange County, California, office, she specializes in litigation and arbitration, according to the firm’s website. Her focus is on plaintiff-side defamation cases — like the one Depp has brought against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Hollywood sources say doors are opening for Vasquez — it’s just a matter of which one she chooses. Her impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility, and the fact that she is a woman of color.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why

Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why
Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham

Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham
Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details

Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details
Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate

Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate
Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast performed high-flying stunts without VFX

Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast performed high-flying stunts without VFX
Sharon Osbourne calls Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship ‘ugly’ and ‘extreme’

Sharon Osbourne calls Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship ‘ugly’ and ‘extreme’

Travis Barker’s comment on wife Kourtney Kardashian’s post leaves fans ‘annoyed’

Travis Barker’s comment on wife Kourtney Kardashian’s post leaves fans ‘annoyed’

Beyoncé nephew Smith Jr sparks reactions with his rapping video

Beyoncé nephew Smith Jr sparks reactions with his rapping video
Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ for permanent return to UK: Details

Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ for permanent return to UK: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’
Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details

Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details

Latest

view all