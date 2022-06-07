 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released an official photo of their birthday girl, Lilibet Diana!

On her first birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arranged a photocall for the little one during their recent UK visit. 

Captured by photographer Misan Harriman, the photo features baby Lili in a blue outfit sitting on the grass of their Frogmore cottage home.

Lili celebrated her first birthday with the Queen in Windsor Castle. Alongside their children, both Harry and Meghan returned to UK after two years of quitting as senior royals.


