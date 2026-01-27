'American Idol' dedicates season 24 premiere to Robin Kaye

American Idol 2026 premiered its 24th season with an emotional and meaningful gesture.

The first episode of the new season aired on Monday, January 26, with a moving tribute to former music supervisor Robin Kaye as the singing competition continues to mourn her loss.

In her honour, the opening title card for the series reads, “Season 24 of American Idol: Dedicated to Robin Kaye. We’ll save you a seat.”

Who is Robin Kaye

Kaye was a music supervisor for American Idol up until her death. She was responsible for securing licensing for songs performed by the contestants on American Idol.

What happened to Robin Kaye?

Kaye and her husband, Tom DeLuca were allegedly murdered in their Encino home in July 2025 by 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian.

Why American Idol decide to honour her?

Began working on the show in 2009, Kaye is credited with more than 300 episodes, including some firsts. The singing competition honoured her because she served the franchise up until her death.

American Idol season 24 highlights

While Ryan Seacrest returns as host, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood are back in their seats as judges.

The "Shower Singer" Viral Moment: Bryant Thomas, a contestant with over 100,000 followers who previously only went viral for singing in the shower without showing his face, auditioned by singing from behind a pillar, channeling a "blind audition" style.

Carrie Underwood's Return: Carrie Underwood returned to the show as a judge, and her emotional reactions to contestants, specifically a 15-year-old singing about suicide prevention and another contestant deemed a "unicorn," have dominated social media buzz.

New "Ohana" Round & Social Voting: The season introduces a "Music City Takeover" for Hollywood Week and a new "Ohana Round" in Hawaii, along with a focus on social media voting, increasing real-time engagement.