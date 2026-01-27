Sydney Sweeney faces legal risk after Hollywood sign stunt?

Sydney Sweeney has emerged as the focus of another controversial ad campaign — this time, for her own brand.

Part of the marketing for her forthcoming lingerie brand, the Euphoria actress shared footage of herself traveling to the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, which she proceeded to clutter with a bunch of bras.

The two-time Emmy nominee captioned the Instagram video by tagging the newly launched page for her label, Syrn.

Soon after the footage was unveiled, Sydney’s antics went viral online, with the marketing stunt attracting varying levels of scrutiny.

While one of the many remarks on her video read, “This is iconic,” a top comment displayed the words, “embarrassing honestly”.

As the situation escalated, speculation rose about whether the soon-to-be entrepreneur could face legal consequences for her actions.

According to The Independent, while Sydney “got the proper permit from Film LA to shoot on the site,” she did not get it approved by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which means that she and her team did not have the permission to legally access the historic landmark.

Should the committee decide to press charges, the Anyone But You star and her production squad “could be charged with criminal trespassing or vandalism.”

“There was no permission granted to do this, as is required,” the chamber told TMZ.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department informed Fox News Digital that the incident will not be investigated because “no crime was committed.”

Despite the uproar and speculation, it appears that Sydney Sweeney’s latest stunt got everyone talking about Syrn, which is expected to drop its debut collection on January 28.