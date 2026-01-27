Patrick Wilson talks gun violence at Sundance premiere of ‘Run Amok'

Patrick Wilson delivered an impassioned plea about America’s gun violence epidemic during the world premiere of his new film Run Amok at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The actor, who also produced the project, stars as a high school teacher grappling with the aftermath of a school shooting a decade earlier.

Directed by first-time filmmaker NB Mager, the dramedy also features Molly Ringwald, Margaret Cho and Alyssa Emily Marvin, whose character stages a play reenacting the tragedy that claimed her mother’s life.

Speaking during a post-screening Q&A Wilson reflected on the responsibility of artists to confront difficult social issues.

“We all, as artists… are trying to figure out how to reflect how we normalize violence, gun violence,” he said.

“There’ve been a lot of scripts and projects and all with great intentions and wonderful hearts and voices, that are trying to make their way through as we as artists try to reflect the social issues that are going on right now."

Wilson explained that he was drawn to the film because it centers the perspective of young people living with the reality of school shootings.

“I don’t want to hear adults talk anymore about normalizing this,” he said.

With his own children in the audience Wilson grew emotional as he compared the coming-of-age stories of his generation to those of today’s youth.

“This generation, the generation that has grown up normalizing lockdowns… we have to listen to kids, and we have to understand their point of view. They are living it, and they will lead us to the future. Because God knows we are not doing enough right now.”

His remarks earned huge applause from the crowd and fellow cast members.

Run Amok continues screening at Sundance through February 1.