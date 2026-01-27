 
Margot Robbie believes Jacob Elordi would be 'great boyfriend'

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' is coming out in theatres on February 11

January 27, 2026

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' is coming out in theatres on February 11

Margot Robbie has shared some generous qualities Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

The duo is all set to collaborate for the first time in a romantic comedy based on Emily Bronte’s 1847 Gothic novel of the same name.

The Barbie actress had a great experience working with the 28-year-old actor. During the promotion of the film, Margot opened about the sweet gestures Jacob used to do while shooting for the movie.

The 35-year-old Australian actress, who is married to Tom Ackerley, revealed that Elordi surprised her on Valentine’s Day by filling her dressing room with roses. 

The gesture made her think that the Saltburn actor would be a "great boyfriend."

While chatting with each other for an interview with Vogue Australia, the Suicide Squad actress told him, "Yours was so epic... I remember thinking on Valentine’s Day, oh he’s probably a very good boyfriend, cause there’s a lot of thoughtfulness in this”

Robbie thought Elordi’s gesture was quite thoughtful.

She further stated, "It wasn’t just the gesture of the roses, it was the thing written from Heathcliff, and that little tombstone thing.”

The Academy Award nominated actress thought Jacob’s act was really crafty, dramatic and meaningful.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, Wuthering Heights is set to release globally on February 11.  

